Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Sells $301,400.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,318.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $30.80 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $721.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

