Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 13,161 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Seth Rudnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Seth Rudnick sold 546 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Seth Rudnick sold 520 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $10,446.80.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

