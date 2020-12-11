Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 13,161 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Seth Rudnick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 10th, Seth Rudnick sold 546 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Seth Rudnick sold 520 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $10,446.80.
G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.
