Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $30,417.23 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $16.40 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $476.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.30.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,748,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

