Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 4,974 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $271,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $269,594.11.

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $76,528.94.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $266,920.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $136,008.86.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $133,924.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,082 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $272,293.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,105 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $105,292.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $126,881.27.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.94 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

