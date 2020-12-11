Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $406,240.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JBL stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,304,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

