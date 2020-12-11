Insider Selling: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) EVP Sells $255,823.00 in Stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

