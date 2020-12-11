Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells $27,830.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.