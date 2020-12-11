Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.41 million, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $248,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

