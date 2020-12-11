Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $296,985.66 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38.

On Monday, November 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $5,656,843.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $21.84 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,092,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after acquiring an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

