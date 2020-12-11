Insider Selling: Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells $316,350.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Melissa Barra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $341,658.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

