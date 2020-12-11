Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 16th, Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Anna Griffin sold 2,200 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

