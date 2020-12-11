Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 16th, Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
- On Friday, October 9th, Anna Griffin sold 2,200 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
