Insider Selling: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells $328,800.00 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

