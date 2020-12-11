Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Triton International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Triton International by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Triton International by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triton International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

