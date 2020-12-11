Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 6,417 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TYL opened at $449.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $450.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.99.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.