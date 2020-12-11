Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB cut Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.20.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock opened at C$13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 160.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.