Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.31.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,197 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,367 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

