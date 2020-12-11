Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

