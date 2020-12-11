Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.67.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $362.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $380.50.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $9,703,279. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
