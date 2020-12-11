Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.67.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $362.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $380.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $9,703,279. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

