Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

