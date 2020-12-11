iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 2.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

