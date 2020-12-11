iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $371.26 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $384.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.57.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

