Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.56.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $153.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4,008.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

