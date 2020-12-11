Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) a €570.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €582.50 ($685.29).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €573.30 ($674.47) on Monday. Kering SA has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €583.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €533.84.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.