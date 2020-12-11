Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $49.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

