Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.99 ($27.04).

EPA CS opened at €20.01 ($23.54) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.17. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

