Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on salesforce.com, inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

NYSE CRM opened at $222.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.79. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,861 shares of company stock worth $111,242,512 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

