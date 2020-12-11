JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.60” Price Target for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.43 ($15.79).

ORA opened at €10.33 ($12.15) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.04 and a 200 day moving average of €10.05. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

