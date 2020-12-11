JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €46.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.28 ($46.21).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

