JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €52.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.38 ($58.09).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €45.68 ($53.74) on Monday. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.96 and its 200 day moving average is €43.85.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

