JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AB SKF (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

