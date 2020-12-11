JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

