JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,724 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $120.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $366.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.