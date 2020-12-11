JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on the stock.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,943.70 ($25.39).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,816 ($23.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,707.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,759.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

