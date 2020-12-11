JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Spectris has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

