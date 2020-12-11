KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Announces Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 229.45%.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALV. ValuEngine lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, Director Albert Cha bought 115,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $543,028 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

