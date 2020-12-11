KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Announces Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.53 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

