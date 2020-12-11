KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $543,028. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.