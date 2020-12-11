Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $70.05 on Monday. Kering has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

