Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €624.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €582.50 ($685.29).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €573.30 ($674.47) on Monday. Kering SA has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €583.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €533.84.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.