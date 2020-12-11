KeyCorp Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $39.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.18.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 183,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

