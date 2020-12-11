Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 718.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,698 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Kirby worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

