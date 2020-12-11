Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of KL opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

