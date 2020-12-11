Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.82.

KURA stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,782 shares of company stock worth $12,260,699. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

