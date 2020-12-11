Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Earnings Results

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%.

LAKE stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.07. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

