Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

