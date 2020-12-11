Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 3.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $9,217,019. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $686.99 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $737.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.