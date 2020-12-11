Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 328,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,419,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 3.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $76.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

