Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.