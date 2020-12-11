Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.06.
Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$46.09.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.