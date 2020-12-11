Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$46.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

