Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Legal & General Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.